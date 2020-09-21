Also known as ‘Mr 360 degrees’, De Villiers hit back-to-back sixes against Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Sandeep Sharma to achieve this feat in the IPL.

Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: AB De Villiers on Monday achieved another milestone after the South African batsman hit his 200th six for Royal Challengers Bangalore in Indian Premier League (IPL).

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma