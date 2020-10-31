IPL 2020, RCB vs SRH: AB de Villiers on Saturday became the eighth player in the world to score over 9,000 runs in shortest format of the game.

Sharjah (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman AB de Villiers on Saturday achieved another milestone in his blistering career and became the first South African cricketer and eighth overall to score 9,000 runs in T20 cricket.

de Villiers, who had retired from international cricket in 2018, achieved this against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 51st game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The Proteas batsman, however, was not able to score big on Saturday and was dismissed for just 24 runs on a run ball by Shahbaz Nadeem.

Nevertheless, the 36-year-old is now at the eighth spot in the list of players with most runs in the shortest format of the game. Following is the complete list of players with most runs in T20 cricket:

1. Chris Gayle -- 13,572 runs

2. Kieron Pollard -- 10,425 runs

3. Shoaib Malik -- 10,145 runs

4. Brendon McCullum -- 9,922 runs

5. David Warner -- 9,712 runs

6. Virat Kohli -- 9,324 runs

7. Aaron Finch -- 9,275

Speaking about his performance in IPL 2020, AB de Villiers has scored 338 runs in the tournament so far at a whopping strike rate of 171.21.

Kohli falls to Sandeep Sharma for seventh time in IPL

Meanwhile, de Villiers' batting partner and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday made an unwanted record after he was dismissed by Sunrisers Hyderabad's Sandeep Sharma for the seventh time. In 12 IPL innings, Kohli has scored just 68 runs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer at a strike rate of 139.

"I didn't know that (dismissing Virat Kohli for the record seventh time in IPL). When I got him, someone told me. He's one of the greats, getting his wicket is always special, I enjoyed it," said Sandeep Sharma on his record.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma