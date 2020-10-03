Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Virat Kohli on Saturday announced his return to form and smashed a brilliant half-century to help Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Kohli was well supported by youngster Devdutt Padikkal who continued his good form and hit a fiery 63 off 45 balls. With this win, RCB has climbed to the top of the points table of the IPL 2020.

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Royals' skipper Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat first on a pitch that looked suitable for batting. However, Rajasthan was not able to take the advantage of winning the toss and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Rajasthan's innings was steadied by all-rounder Mahipal Lomror, who missed a well-deserved 50 by 3 runs. Lomror was well supported by Rahul Tewatia who scored a fiery 24 from 12 balls to help Rajasthan set 155-run target against Bangalore.

Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers for Bangalore. He returned with figures of 3/24 from his four overs to restrict RR to 154 for 6. Chahal has also jumped to joint top spot in the bowlers' chart with Kings XI Punjab's Mohammed Shami on eight wickets.

Bangalore didn't have a great start as Aaron Finch lost his wicket early in the chase. However, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal played useful innings and helped Bangalore win by 8 wickets. While Padikkal lost his wicket after scoring 45 ball 63, Kohli remained not out and ensured that his side won the match easily. Having failed to score big in his earlier three innings (14, 1, 3), Kohli took time to settle down and scored mostly in ones and twos initially.

After the match Kohli praised Padikkal and said he has got some "serious talent because he's got reach, a great eye, a great balance and it's very difficult for the bowlers to continue bowling same lines and lengths against a leftie".

"The way he bats ... very clean shots. You don't feel like he is taking risks. I just kept talking to him about building an innings. If he can bat longer for the team, it's gonna benefit us. Today he carried from 40 to 65 odd which helped the team eventually. He's a smart guy, he understands the game well and he responds to the feedback very well. The more he keeps learning, the better it is for RCB," he said.

Brief scores:

Rajasthan Royals: 154 for 6 in 20 overs (Mahipal Lomror 47; Yuzvendra Chahal 3/24).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 158 for 2 in 19.1 overs (Virat Kohli 72 not out, Devdutt Padikkal 63; Jofra Archer 1/18)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma