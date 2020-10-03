Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals have faced each other 20 times in the IPL history and the latter has won 10 contests.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Days after clinching a nail biting victory in the super over thriller against Mumbai Indians, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Rajasthan Royals in game 15 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Rajasthan had faced its first defeat in the tournament against Kolkata Knight Riders in its previous match and will be hoping for a win tonight to advance to the top spot in the points table. RCB and RR have faced each other 20 times in the IPL history and the latter has won 10 contest, as against 8 by the former.

Here’s all you need to know about game 15 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals:

Pitch Report

The pitch at Abu Dhabi has provided assistance to both spinners and pacers so far in the tournament and yet the average first innings score at the venue is 170. Team batting first have won three out of five matches at the venue. The long boundaries make it hard for the batsmen to clear the rope.

Weather Report

The temperature in Abu Dhabi at the time of the toss will be 35 degree celsius and will remain the same throughout the match, according to Accuweather. The humidity will be 51 per cent and there is no prediction of rain what so ever.

Dream 11:



Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli, Aaron Finch, Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini

Probable playing XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Jos Buttler, Steve Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat

Rajasthan Royals: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(wk), Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Washington Sundar, Chris Morrison, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini

Squad:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Squad

Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Squad

Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot, David Miller, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Varun Aaron, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh

