Sharjah (UAE) | Jagran News Desk: In what could be a thrilling encounter, Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Dinesh Karthik's Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday at the Sharjah International Cricket in the game 28th of the IPL 2020.

Both Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore have regained the momentum after initial setbacks and would look to consolidate their position at the points table when they face other on Monday. Currently, the two teams have four wins from six games.

What about the pitch at Sharjah International Cricket Stadium?

The pitch in Sharjah International Cricket Stadium will likely support the batsmen on Monday. However, cricket experts, believe that pitch might slow down in the second half of the game, making it difficult for the chasing side. Experts say that a score of around 190-200 will be par for Monday's match.

What about the weather forecast in Sharjah?

The conditions in Sharjah will likely be hot and there is no chance of any rain. According to weather experts, the temperature will likely fluctuate between 35-40 degrees Celcius throughout the match.

Probable playing XI of both sides:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers (Wicket-Keeper), Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (Captain and Wicket-Keeper), Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy

Dream XI:

AB de Villiers, Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan, Devdutt Padikkal, Chris Morris, Sunil Narine, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy and Pat Cummins

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (captain and wicket-keeper), Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Tom Banton, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakravarthy and Siddhesh Lad

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma