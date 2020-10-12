Sharjah (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: A blistering 73 off just 33 balls and an all-round performance from the bowlers helped Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 82 runs at Sharjah International Cricket Stadium on Monday in game 28th of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. With this win, Virat Kohli's side have reached the third place at the points table.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore had a perfect night on Monday. Right from winning the toss to setting a huge target to restricting Kolkata Knight Riders to just 108 runs, Virat Kohli couldn't have asked for much in this game.

The 31-year-old RCB skipper on Monday won the toss and elected to bat first, without a second thought. Kohli's decision to bat first didn't prove wrong as Royal Challengers Bangalore's openers -- Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch -- hammered the Kolkata Knight Riders' bowlers to give their team a solid.

Padikkal (32 off 23 balls) and Finch (47 off 37 balls) scored freely and ensured that their team get a solid start. After their departure, it was a Kohli-de Villiers show as the two showed no mercy on Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers. de Villiers scored a blistering 73 off 33 balls to power Royal Challengers Bangalore to 194 for the loss of just two wickets in their 20 overs.

Kolkata Knight Riders, however, didn't have a good start and lost its opener Tom Bantom (8 off 12 balls) early in the chase. Shubman Gill (34 off 25 balls) tried to bring Kolkata Knight Riders' chase on track but he kept losing wickets at the other end.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's bowlers did good in the end and restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to just 112 in their 20 overs, winning the match by 82 runs. This is Royal Challengers Bangalore's biggest win in terms of runs over Kolkata Knight Riders. For Bangalore, the pick of the bowlers was Chris Morris, who picked two wickets from his four overs and gave just 17 runs.

Following the match, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik praised AB de Villiers for his 'world class' innings and said that it was "hard to stop him on a ground like this and at the end of the day his innings was the difference between both sides".

"Batting is one area we didn't do well today and that's something we gonna try and improve. We have three days break and we need to start fresh after that. It's been an interesting IPL so far as a lot of teams are comfortable batting first. I think every captain has a day like this where everything doesn't go according to plan and it's one of those days for me, I don't want to read too much into it," he said.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli said that his side played some "good cricket in this IPL", noting that their bowling unit, with their return of Chris Morris, "looks all the more potent".

"If your bowling unit is strong, you have a great chance of going deep in the tournament. Was unbelievable. I thought I had a few balls under my belt so I'll start striking. But he came in and hit his third ball nicely. On a pitch like that, only AB can do that. It was a special knock. We got 195 purely because of the genius of that man. Always things you can reflect on and say you can improve on these things. All about taking this momentum forward. Don't want to be complacent," he said.

Brief Scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 194 for 2 in 20 overs (AB de Villiers 73 not out, Aaron Finch 47; Prasidh Krishna 1/42)

Kolkata Knight Riders: 112 for 9 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 34; Chris Morris 2/17, Washington Sundar 2/20)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma