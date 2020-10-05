Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: In yet another huge achievement, Indian captain Virat Kohli on Monday became the first Indian batsman to score 9,000 runs in T20 cricket. Kohli, who is also the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore achieved this feat against Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Kohli, who is described as one of the modern-day batsmen, is only the seventh player in the world to reach this huge milestone. It is noteworthy to mention that Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the IPL with more than 5,500 runs. Apart from Kohli, other players who have scored over 9,000 runs in T20 cricket are Chris Gayle (13,296 runs), Kieron Pollard (10,370 runs), Shoaib Malik (9,926 runs), Brendon McCullum (9,922 runs), David Warner (9,451 runs) and Aaron Finch (9,148 runs).

Meanwhile, Kohli on Monday achieved another milestone against the Delhi Capitals and became the most-capped player for a single team in T20 cricket as he appeared for the Royal Challengers Bangalore for 197th time. Kohli surpassed James Hildreth who appeared in 196 matches for Somerset in T20 cricket to achieve this unique record.

Kohli, though, didn't have a great start in the 13th season of the IPL as he was dismissed cheaply in the first games. In Royal Challengers Bangalore's first three games, Kohli scored 3, 1 and 14. The 31-year-old, however, announced his return to form against Rajasthan Royals where he scored an unbeaten 72 to help his side chase down 159 in Abu Dhabi. On Monday, the Indian skipper scored 43 runs off 38 balls against Delhi Capitals.

Kohli, meanwhile, inadvertently applied saliva in the game and violated the COVID-19 protocols of the ICC. He, however, immediately apologised for his mistake. "What an incredible shot by @PrithviShaw there! A million dollar reaction by @imVkohli after almost applying saliva on the ball. Sometimes instincts takeover!" Tendulkar tweeted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma