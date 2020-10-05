Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday reached another milestone as he became the most-capped player for a single team in T20 cricket. Kohli achieved this feat against Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium as he appeared for the Royal Challengers Bangalore for 197th time.

Before Kohli, the record was held by James Hildreth who has played 196 matches for Somerset in T20 cricket. Interestingly, the third position is tied between Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Nottinghamshire's Samit Patel. Both Dhoni and Patel have appeared in 189 T20 matches for their respective sides.

Kohli is also the leading run-scorer in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper has scored 5,502 in the cash-rich league. The 31-year-old, meanwhile, is on verge of achieving another world record. If he scores 10 more runs against Delhi Capitals on Monday, he will become the first Indian cricketer to score 9,000 runs in T20 cricket. Overall, he would become the 7th player to achieve this feat in T20 cricket.

Meanwhile, the 19th game of the 13th season of the IPL is underway between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. Kohli on Monday won the toss and elected to field first on a batting-friendly pitch.

"We'll bowl first. Same pitch. With the dew in, you're really not out of the game when batting second. Unfortunately, Zampa is out. Moeen Ali comes in. Mann misses out, Siraj comes in," Kohli said after winning the toss.

"I'm glad that I was make a contribution. I have been playing with that expectations for 7-8 years, nothing new. I take a lot of pride in going out there and playing. He's (Devdutt) someone who has come and taken the tournament by storm. We have won those crucial moments in the first four matches. Three wins early on will allow you to play positively," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma