Navdeep Saini accidentally delivered a beamer, which Rahul Tewatia tried to scoop for a six but it ended by hitting him on the chest.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rajasthan Royals batsman Rahul Tewatia took a dangerous blow on the chest from an accidental beamer by Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Navdeep Saini during game 15 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the final over of the Delhi Capitals’s innings. Saini accidentally delivered a beamer, which Tewatia tried to scoop for a six but it ended by hitting him on the chest. The umpire called it a no-ball and a free hit was given, which Tewatia slammed for a huge six.

Watch the video shared by Twitter handle by the name Cow Corner:

— Cow Corner (@CowCorner9) October 3, 2020

Tewatia played a brief but fiery innings of 24 off just 12 balls, which included three sixes. His contribution guided Rajasthan Royals to 154 at the end of 20 overs.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja