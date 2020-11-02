IPL 2020, RCB vs DC: Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: With an aim to seal a berth in playoffs, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will lock horns with each other in 55th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

While the Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have performed decently in the season, the two sides have experienced a slump in their forms and need to win their last league to seal a spot in the playoffs. Currently, the two sides have 14 points each with RCB placed second due to their superior net run rate.

Pitch report:

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium has slowed down over the last few matches and is expected to help the bowlers. However, the dew factor in Abu Dhabi will make it tough for the spinner to bowl, especially in the second innings of the match.

Weather forecast:

There is no chance of any rain in Abu Dhabi on Monday. As per weather experts, the temperature will hover around 24 to 30 degree Celsius and the humidity will be around 59 per cent.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore head-to-head stats:

The two teams have played 24 matches against each other in the IPL. While RCB has won 14 games, DC has emerged victorious in 9 matches. One match had produced no result.

DreamXI:

Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers (Vice-Captain), Rishab Pant (wicket-keeper), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Kagiso Rabada, Yuzvendra Chahal

Probable playing XI of both sides:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Gurkeerat Singh/Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana/Moeen Ali, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Anrich Nortje

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (wicket-keeper), Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa

