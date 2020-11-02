IPL 2020, RCB vs DC Updates: A win here for either Delhi Capitals or Royal Challengers Bangalore will seal them a place in the playoffs.

Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: In a must-win game, the Delhi Capitals have elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 55th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The winner of this match will seal a place in the playoffs of the tournament.

The two sides had started the season on a positive note, winning most of their matches in the first half of the tournament. However, both the sides suffered a sudden loss of form and need to win their last league to seal a spot in the playoffs. However, it will not be the end of the road for the loser today as the other permutations and combinations could push them through.

Here are the Latest Updates from Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi:

Kohli, Paddikal steady RCB's innings

After an early loss, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Paddikal have steadied the innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore. (RCB: 60/1)

Rabada gets the first breakthrough, Philippe out for 12

Kagiso Rabada has got his first wicket of his season in powerplays. He has dismissed Josh Philippe for 12. (RCB: 25/1)

Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal begin RCB's innings

Josh Philippe and Devdutt Padikkal are out on field to begin the innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Meanwhile, Daniel Sams will open the bowling for Delhi Capitals.

Playing XI of both sides:

RCB: Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

DC: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

DC win toss, opt to bowl first

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bowl first in Abu Dhabi. "We will bowl first. Dew is going to play a massive role. Looking at the previous games the surface looks a belter. We have three changes - Rahane, Axar and Sams come in. It's a complicated situation to be and it happens in the IPL," says Shreyas Iyer.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli says, "We have a couple of changes. Gurkeerat Mann misses out, Dube comes in to provide some fire power in the middle. Shahbaz Ahmed comes in for Saini who is not fully fit. It is good to be batting first but we would have bowled had we won the toss. We have been in this situation before and the three finals we have reached we have gone through like this".

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (wk), Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa

Toss to take place at 7 pm

The toss between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals (DC) will take place at 7 pm.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma