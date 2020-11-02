IPL 2020, RCB vs DC: Devdutt Padikkal has scored over 470 runs in the tournament so far at an average of 32.46 and strike rate of 127.11.

Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Devdutt Padikkal, who made his India Premier League (IPL) 2020 debut this year, has taken everyone by surprise with his consistent performance. Padikkal, who has represented India in under-19, has hit five half-centuries in the tournament, earning praise from several former cricketers.

On Monday, in a must-win game for Royal Challengers Bangalore, the 20-year-old achieved a huge feat as he became the highest uncapped Indian run-scorer in a debut season. Paddikal has scored over 470 runs in the tournament so far at an average of 32.46 and strike rate of 127.11.

Paddikal also smashed his fifth 50 in the tournament on Monday against Delhi Capitals. Now he is also the most fifties by an uncapped Indian player in a debut IPL season. Earlier, this record was held by Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer. The two had four fifties in their respective IPL debuts.

Paddikal, who is probably Royal Challengers Bangalore's most consistent player this season, has caught the eyes of everyone with his stroke play. On Saturday, he had broken another record and surpassed the legendary batsman and former India player Sachin Tendulkar as he became the fastest Indian to complete 1,000 T20 runs. The 20-year-old took just 25 innings to get to 1,000 runs in T20s.

For his classy batting, Padikkal has also received praise from his Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli who has called him "serious talent".

"I saw him play and told Simon (Katich) that this guy has got some serious talent because he’s got reach, a great eye, a great balance. It’s very difficult for the bowlers to continue bowling same lines and lengths against a leftie. The way he bats … very clean shots. You don’t feel like he is taking risks," Kohli had said earlier.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma