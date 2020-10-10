Chennai Super Kings lost its openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis inside powerplay in the 170-run chase. Ambati Rayudu and N Jagaeeshan tried to steady the innings but the dearth of boundaries kept the asking rate soaring.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 90-run knock off just 52 balls helped the team register a 37-run win over Chennai Super Kings in game 25 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. This is Bangalore's biggest win over Chennai in IPL.

Chasing a modest total of 170, Chennai lost its openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis inside powerplay. Ambati Rayudu and N Jagadeeshan tried to steady the innings but the dearth of boundaries kept the asking rate soaring. Rayudu and Jagadeeshan were dismissed for 42 and 33 respectively and the team could manage to put up only 132 runs on the scoreboard at the end of 20 overs.

“Batting has been bit of a worry and today also it was evident,” said CSK skipper MS Dhoni after the match. “We need to do something about it. We can’t keep turning up and it is almost the same thing that is happening; maybe the individuals are different but I think we are better off playing the other way round — play the big shots and even if you get out it is fine.”

Opting to bat first, Bangalore lost its opener Aaron Finch early for just 2. Virat Kohli steadied the innings and brought up his half century even as the wickets continued to tumble at the other end. The RCB skipper remained unbeaten on 90 and guided his team to a decent 169.

“It was one of our most complete performances. We got into a bit of a tricky position in the first half,” Kohli said after the match. “From there on, we pushed forward. We spoke during the second timeout (with the bat) that 140-150 would be good. Ended up getting more than that.”

Kohli was awarded man of the match for his unbeaten 90-run knock off just 52 balls. With the win, Royal Challengers Bangalore have moved to the fourth position in the points table. The team has eight points in six matches and a net run rate of -0.820.





Posted By: Lakshay Raja