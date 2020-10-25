IPL 2020, RCB vs CSK: Virat Kohli on Sunday became the third Indian player to hit 200 sixes in IPL.

Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Virat Kohli is regarded as one of the best batsmen of modern-day cricket. The 32-year-old Indian batsman has a knack of breaking records and making his own. The Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday achieved another feat and smashed his 200th six in his Indian Premier League (IPL) career.

Kohli achieved this unique feat against Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The 32-year-old is now only the third Indian batsman after Chennai Super Kings' Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma to achieve this feat.

Here's a look at players who have hit most sixes in the IPL:

Chris Gayle -- 336 sixes

AB de Villiers -- 231 sixes

Mahendra Singh Dhoni -- 216 sixes

Rohit Sharma -- 209 sixes

Virat Kohli -- 200 sixes

Kohli on Sunday also hit his 39th half-century in the IPL. This was also his 3rd fifty on the season. The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper has played 188 IPL matches, scoring more than 5,800 runs at an average of 38.85. Kohli has also scored 5 centuries in the cash-rich league at a healthy strike rate of 131.12.

Kohli didn't have good start in the IPL 2020. However, after getting a low string scores of 14, 1 and 3, the 32-year-old returned to form and has scored over 400 runs in this season so far. Currently, he is on the third position in the list of highest run-getters in the tournament this season.

Meanwhile, it is noteworthy to mention that the Royal Challengers Bangalore is now just four sixes away from 300 sixes in T20 cricket. If he achieves this rare feat, Kohli will be only the third Indian after Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni to hit 300 or more sixes in T20 cricket.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma