Kohli has scored 424 runs in the Champions league and 5635 runs in the twelve seasons of Indian Premier League for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli became the first player to score 6000 runs for a franchise during match against Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Kohli has scored 424 runs in the Champions league and 5635 runs in the twelve seasons of Indian Premier League for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja