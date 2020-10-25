Virat Kohli reached the ropes just twice during the innings — the fewest boundaries by any batsman who scored a fifty in the IPL.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli collected 40 runs in just singles and doubles on his way to the half-century against Chennai Super Kings in game 44 of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Sunday. Kohli reached the ropes just twice during the innings — the fewest boundaries by any batsman who scored a fifty in the IPL.

The RCB skipper played a 50-run knock in 43 balls, guiding his team to 145 at the end of 20 overs after a decent start in the powerplay. WIth this knock, Kohli has equalled Shikhar Dhawan’s record for most half-centuries in the IPL.

Kohli has scored 5827 runs in 188 appearances at an average of 39.10 and a strike rate of over 131. He has five centuries to his name, four of which came in the 2017 edition of the cash rich league alone. Dhawan, on the other hand, has scored 5050 in 170 appearances at an average of 34.82 and a over 126. He has two centuries to his name, both of which he slammed during the ongoing edition of the IPL.

During the innings, Kohli smashed his 200th six in his IPL career. The 32-year-old is now only the third Indian batsman after Chennai Super Kings' Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma to achieve this feat.

Here's a look at players who have hit most sixes in the IPL:

Chris Gayle -- 336 sixes

AB de Villiers -- 231 sixes

Mahendra Singh Dhoni -- 216 sixes

Rohit Sharma -- 209 sixes

Virat Kohli -- 200 sixes

