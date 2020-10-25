Devdutt Padikkal slogged the ball to the long-on in the seventh over of the Indian Premier Laague match but could not time the shot perfectly.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Chennai Super Kings' Faf fu Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad combined to produce stunning catch at the boundary line that sent back Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal in game 44 of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Sunday.

Attempting to changing gears after powerplay, Padikkal slogged the ball to the long-on but could not time the shot perfectly. Faf ran to his left, and grabbed what would have been a certain four. Just when he was about to fall towards the boundary line, Faf tossed the ball to Ruturaj, who grabbed it easily to complete the catch. The moment was shared by the official Twitter handle of the Indian Premier League.

