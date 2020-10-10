Virat Kohli was seen gesturing towards Anushka after bringing up his half-century against Chennai Super Kings

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma was seen cheering from the stands as Virat Kohli slammed an unbeaten 90 against Chennai Super Kings in game 25 of the Indian Premier League 2020 in Dubai.

Kohli was seen gesturing towards Anushka as she clapped and cheered when the former brought up his fifty against Chennai. Twitter was flooded with the photos of the moment. Have a look:

What a picture, What a moment.!! Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma ❤️!!#CSKvsRCB pic.twitter.com/4OHzeVNo8q — Rahul Pandey (@_rahul_writes) October 10, 2020

Here's a video of the moment:

— pant shirt fc (@pant_fc) October 10, 2020

RCB beat CSK by 37 runs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs in game 25 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. This is Bangalore's biggest win against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL history

Chasing a modest total of 170, Chennai lost its openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis inside powerplay. Ambati Rayudu and N Jagadeeshan tried to steady the innings but the dearth of boundaries kept the asking rate soaring. Rayudu and Jagadeeshan were dismissed for 42 and 33 respectively and the team could manage to put up only 132 runs on the scoreboard at the end of 20 overs.

With the win, Royal Challengers Bangalore have moved to the fourth spot in the points table. The team has eight points in six matches and a net run rate of -0.820.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja