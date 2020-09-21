On Sunday, Kohli’s men paid tributes to corona warriors in a unique. The RCB players were seen practising in a jersey which had a message ‘My COVID heroes’ written on the backside.

Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: The Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday started their campaign of the IPL 2020 against David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Fans are praying for the success of the RCB as desperately want Kohli’s side to win its maiden title. Whether RCB will be able to win the tournament is still a question but Virat Kohli’s side has already won the hearts of fans.

On Sunday, Kohli’s men paid tributes to corona warriors in a unique. The RCB players were seen practising in a jersey which had a message ‘My COVID heroes’ written on the backside. The franchise has now announced that it would similar jersey throughout the season in respect of the corona warriors.

“The Royal Challengers wore the MY COVID HEROES jersey during practice yesterday, to pay tribute to all the REAL CHALLENGERS who have strived to make the world a better place during the pandemic!,” the RCB said in a tweet.

"The Royal Challengers wore the MY COVID HEROES jersey during practice yesterday, to pay tribute to all the REAL CHALLENGERS who have strived to make the world a better place during the pandemic!," the RCB said in a tweet.





“My Covid Heroes: Over the past few days we’ve been bringing stories of Real Challengers who’ve inspired us. To pay homage to every Covid Hero out there, RCB has decided to sport ‘My Covid Heroes’ jersey throughout the Dream 11 IPL,” it added.

"My Covid Heroes: Over the past few days we've been bringing stories of Real Challengers who've inspired us. To pay homage to every Covid Hero out there, RCB has decided to sport 'My Covid Heroes' jersey throughout the Dream 11 IPL," it added.

Speaking about the RCB's new jersey, AB de Villiers called it a great initiative, saying "a lot of frontline workers have done great service".

"It’s a special occasion. Very excited to get out there and have fun with the boys. Great initiative from RCB (to don a special jersey in appreciation of the Covid frontline workers) and throughout the pandemic, a lot of frontline workers have done great service and that’s really the purpose of life," he had said in an interview.

The novel coronavirus has been surging at an alarming rate across the world. Due to the pandemic, the IPL has been shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

