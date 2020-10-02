New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In what could be a good news for Delhi Capitals, senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will likely be available for Shreyas Iyer's side for the match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals' bowling coach Ryan Harris said that Ashwin, who had sustained a shoulder injury during the franchise's opening game of the IPL 2020, is "doing excellent" and will likely play on Saturday.

"He's doing excellent. He had a really good session last night with the ball, bat and in the field. So he might be available for selection for tomorrow, but we are still waiting for our medical staff's confirmation this evening," Harris said in a statement ahead of the match against KKR, as reported by news agency ANI.

Speaking about their unexpected lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Harris said that the Delhi Capitals' didn't play at the fullest potential. He, however, asserted that the team is fully prepared to play its next game, adding that "there is no need to panic".

"When you look back at it, a couple of balls during our bowling were a little bit of a miss, and they (SRH) probably ran better between the wickets, we didn't run as well. But 15 runs is not a huge gap," Harris added.

Talking about his team's next game, the former Australian pacer said that the Shreyas Iyer's side is "fully prepared", adding that the Delhi Capitals has a good chancing of lifting the trophy.

"Coming into the tournament, everyone was saying the same thing that there are no clear favourites this season. I think the competition this year is probably the closest that I can remember and I've been involved in a few seasons overall. I think everyone is virtually sitting on the same points, it is going to be close. The games that come down to the wire are the ones you need to win to make sure you're in those playoffs spots or in the top-two positions," he said.

"With this whole COVID situation, the guys didn't really train before coming here, but put in some excellent work into the nets session for the three weeks leading up to the tournament. Coming into the game, we backed off a bit to make sure our energy levels were recharged. It's now important to make sure the boys can maintain their energy levels, and not get cooked up. T20 is a fast game and the boys need all their energy, so we're making sure to give them sufficient rest as well in between matches," he added.

The Delhi Capitals have played three games so far, winning two and losing just one. They will play their next game on Saturday against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma