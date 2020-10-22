Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad had started their IPL 2020 campaign on a positive note but presently sit in the bottom half of the points table

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals will taken on Sunrisers Hyderabad in game 40 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Hyderabad has won three of its nine games and a defeat tonight will virtually eliminate them from the race to the playoffs.

The David Warner-men had suffered a five-wicket defeat against Rajasthan in the first leg clash and will be eying revenge tonight. Both the teams had started the campaign on a positive note but presently sit in the bottom half of the points table. Here’s all you need to know about the crucial clash commencing at 7:30 pm (IST) in Dubai.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at Dubai International Cricket Stadium has provided much assistance to slow bowlers in the tournament so far. Runs are hard to come by for batsmen at this venue and the trend will continue in the upcoming matches, seeing how the pitch is slowing.

Weather Forecast:

The temperature in Dubai at the commencement of the match will be 31 degree celsius and will remain nearly the same for the next four hours. The humidity will be 48 per cent and there is no prediction of rain what so ever.

Dream 11:

Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (Wk), David Warner (C), Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Priyam Garg, Jofra Archer, Rashid Khan, Shreyas Gopal, T Natarajan

Probable Playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (Wk), Steve Smith (C), Jos Buttler, Riyan Praag, Jofra Archer, Rahul Tewatia, Ankit Rajpoor, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jonny Bairstow (Wk), David Warner (C), Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Abdul Samad, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (c), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer

Posted By: Lakshay Raja