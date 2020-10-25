IPL 2020, RR vs MI: Ben Stokes on Sunday smashed his second hundred of the cash-rich league.

Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Rajasthan Royals all-round Ben Stokes on Sunday announced his return to form as he smashed his second century of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Stokes scored his second IPL hundred against Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

In his fiery innings, Stokes scored 107 runs off just 60 balls, hitting 14 fours and three huge sixes. The 29-year-old's unbeaten ton also helped Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians on Sunday by 8 wickets to keep their hopes for playoffs alive.

Stokes, who had missed the initial games for Rajasthan Royals, didn't have a good start in the IPL 2020. However, RR skipper Steve Smith showed faith in him and despite experts raising questions on Stokes' opening capabilities, he asked the all-rounder to start the innings. Notably, the all-rounder had recorded scores of 5, 41, 15, 19 and 30 as an opener before this match.

"Sour and sweet to be honest - it took so long to get one for the team. We needed a result from today, so - it's a good victory. We came into the game with confidence," Stokes, who was given the man of the match award, said in the post-match conference.

"The ball was coming on nicely - be it short or full. The plan was to put pressure on every bowler, be it Bumrah or anyone. It's a bit difficult at the moment, things are a bit tough back at home, hopefully, this will give them some happiness," he added.

Meanwhile, Steve Smith praised Stokes for his wonderful innings and said that he along with Sanju Samson took the game deep and ensured that Rajasthan Royals win this match.

"Very pleased, that's what we're crying for, use the experience, take the game deep and that's what both Stokes and Samson did. The wicket was playing good, the ball was coming onto the bat, there was intent - the shots were flowling, they just played good cricketing shots - I thought the partnership was fantastic," Smith said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma