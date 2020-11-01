Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have faced each other 21 times in the IPL history and the former leads the head-to-head record with 11 wins.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rajasthan Royals will look to maintain their winning streak and bolster the chances to to qualify for the playoffs when they face Kolkata Knight Riders in game 54 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Both the teams will be dependent on the results of other franchises even if they win by a big margin tonight.

Kolkata and Rajasthan have faced each other 21 times in the IPL history and the former leads the head-to-head record with 11 wins. The team had also won against the Steve Smith-men in the first leg clash of the tournament owing to a disciplined bowling performance. Here’s all you need to know about their second clash.

Pitch report

Teams batting second managed to chase down the total in most of the matches in the second half of the tournament, partly owing to the dew factor. Both the captains will like to win the toss and opt to bowl first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Weather forecast

The temperature in Dubai at the time of toss will be 30 degree celsius, while the humidity will vary between 50 and 60 per cent during the match.

Probable playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson

Rajsthan Royals: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson (Wk), Jos Buttler, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Varun Aaron, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi

Squad:

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (c), Jos Buttler, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Ben stokes, Jofra Archer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Tom Curran, Aniruddha Joshi, Shreyas Gopal, Riyan Parag, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shubman Gill, Siddesh Lad, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Ali Khan, Eoin Morgan, Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Pravin Tambe, M Siddharth, Chris Green, Nikhil Naik, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi

