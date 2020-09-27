All eyes will be on Punjab captain KL Rahul, who had hammered a 69-ball 132 -- the highest ever score by a captain in IPL -- to help his team register a mammoth 97-run win against Royal Challenegers Bangalore.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Steven Smith-led Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Kings XI Punjab in Match 9 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday. All eyes will be on Punjab captain KL Rahul, who had hammered a 69-ball 132 -- the highest ever score by a captain in IPL -- to help his team register a mammoth 97-run win against Royal Challenegers Bangalore.

Given that the pitch is likely to assist the batsmen, it remains to be seen whether Chris Gayle will make it to the playing XI of Punjab. The Jamaican cricketer is yet to play a match in the IPL 2020. After the first two matches, Punjab seems to have found a settling bowling unit -- the one that restricted a might RCB to just 109.

Punjab and Rajastan have faced each other 19 times in the IPL history and the latter has won 10 encounters. However, KXIP had beaten RR in the both the face offs last year.

Who will win today's match?

Punjab has been impressive with both bat and ball in the first two matches against Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore and will likely win today's contest.

Squad

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, Harpreet Brar, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Simran Singh (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Tajinder Singh, Hardus Viljoen

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (c), Jos Buttler, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Ben stokes, Jofra Archer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Tom Curran, Aniruddha Joshi, Shreyas Gopal, Riyan Parag, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande

Posted By: Lakshay Raja