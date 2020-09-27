IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab: After winning their first game of the tournament comprehensively, Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab on Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals had won their first game of IPL 2020 significantly against Chennai Super Kings. However, they will face a confident Kings XI Punjab on Sunday, who had handed a huge defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous league and would look to repeat their performance in Sharjah when they face Steve Smith's side.

Where to watch the 9th match of the IPL 2020 between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab?

You can watch the match live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 1 Hindi. Apart from that, you can also watch the match live at Disney+Hotstar VIP.

Time and venue:

The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjab from 7:30 pm (IST).

Probable Playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steven Smith (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (C) (WK), Chris Gayle/Nicholas Pooran, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Jimmy Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Shami, Murugan Ashwin

Squads:

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, Harpreet Brar, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Simran Singh (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Tajinder Singh, Hardus Viljoen

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (captain), Jos Buttler, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Tom Curran, Aniruddha Joshi, Shreyas Gopal, Riyan Parag, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande

Dream XI:

KL Rahul (C), Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (VC), Mayank Agarwal, Steven Smith, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Glenn Maxwell, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Tom Curran

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma