New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: After registering a comfortable victory in the IPL 2020 opener against Mumbai Indians, Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will today face the Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE.

The CSK in its previous match defeated Mumbai Indians with 5 wickets remaining while it will be the first match for the Rajasthan Royals.

The Rajasthan Royals are high on confidence with the return of their skipper Steve Smith after recovering from a concussion. Smith, who suffered a blow to the head during the England tour, has passed all the tests that clear him of concussion.

Where to watch the fourth match of the IPL 2020 between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals?

You can watch the match live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 1 Hindi. Apart from that, you can also watch the match live at Disney+Hotstar VIP.

Time/ Venue:

The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium from 7:30 pm (IST).

RR vs CSK Today’s Probable Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals:

Robin Uthappa, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steve Smith (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Riyan Parag, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Ankit Rajpoot/Jaydev Unadkat.

Chennai Super Kings:

Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (c)(wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi.

RR vs CSK Squads

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain, wk), Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma, Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (captain), Jos Buttler (wl), Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Tom Curran, Aniruddha Joshi, Shreyas Gopal, Riyan Parag, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Kartik Tyagi

RR vs CSK,Dream11 team:

MS Dhoni, Steve Smith (captain), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ambati Rayudu, Riyan Parag, Sam Curran (vice-captain), Shreyas Gopal, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Lungi Ngidi

Posted By: Talib Khan