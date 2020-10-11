IPL 2020, RR vs SRH Updates: After winning the toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad have elected to bat first against Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Sunrisers Hyderabad today won the toss and elected to bat first against Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Stadium in the game 26th of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Sunrisers Hyderabad have made some changes in their playing XI and brought Vijay Shankar. Similarly, Rajasthan Royals have brought back star all-rounder Ben Stokes in their playing XI.

Rajasthan Royals, which had registered astonishing wins initially, is struggling now and has faced four straight defeats. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, have won three out of their six games so far and occupy the fifth spot on the points table. With an aim to consolidate its position in top four, David Warner's side will try to go all guns blazing when they face a battered Rajasthan Royals today.

Here are the Latest Updates from the Dubai International Cricket Stadium:

Manish Pandey departs after handy 50

Jaydev Unadkat has got the big wicket of Manish Pandey. He was dismissed for 54

Jofra Archer dismisses David Warner

Jofra Archer has dismissed David Warner for 48 to break the threatening stand between him and Pandey

Sunrisers Hyderabad is struggling!

Sunrisers Hyderabad is struggling as Rajasthan Royals' tight bowling has kept David Warner and Manish Pandey quite so far

Karthik Tyagi gets Jonny Bairstow

Sunrisers Hyderabad lose 1st wicket. Karthik Tyagi dismisses Jonny Bairstow for 16

David Warner, Jonny Bairstow begin Sunrisers Hyderabad's innings

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow are out on the field to open the innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Jofra Archer, meanwhile, will open the bowling for Rajasthan Royals

Playing XI of both sides:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (w), Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Steven Smith (c), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron

Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, opt to bat first

David Warner has won the toss and elected to bat first in Dubai International Cricket Stadium. "We'll bat first. It's a nice wicket, we will need to make most of the powerplay overs, hopefully, things will go on nicely today. We have a lot of young legs in our tea, the seniors take full responsibility. We are taking each game as it comes - Vijay Shankar in and Samad misses out," says David Warner

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals skipper says, "We can hopefully rectify a few things today. We want to compete today. Looks like a used wicket, could slow down. We'll have to take some early wickets - Look he trained well and he's in today (Stokes). Two other changes as well. Stokes, Riyan Parag and Robin Uthappa are back. We'll need to keep moving forward, we have a good team and we need to compete"

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (c), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer

Toss will take place at 3 pm

The toss between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at 3 pm

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma