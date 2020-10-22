Sunrisers Hyderabad has six points in nine games and a defeat against Rajasthan Royals will dwindle their hopes to qualify for the playoffs, besides placing the Steve Smith-men in the top four.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in game 40 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Hyderabad had suffered a five-wicket defeat against Rajasthan in the first leg encounter and will be eying the revenge tonight.

Hyderabad has six points in nine games and a defeat against Royals will dwindle their hopes to qualify for the playoffs, besides placing the Steve Smith-men in the top four. The match will begin at 7:30 pm (IST) in Dubai.

Here are the latest updates from game 40 between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bowl first

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals

Toss at 7 pm:

The toss between the two teams will be held at 7 pm (IST).

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (c), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer

Posted By: Lakshay Raja