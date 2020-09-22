New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rajasthan Royals is set to clash with Chennai Super Kings in its first match in the 13th edition of Indian Premier league. The Rajsthan side will be led by Steve Smith who wil return to action after successfully recovering from the concussion injury sustained prior to ODI series against England. The franchise will also be benefitted by the presence of legendary spinner Shane Warne who has donned the hat of team's mentor.

RR complete squad for IPL 2020

Steven Smith, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Stokes, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Akash Singh, Andrew Tye, Aniruddha Joshi, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Oshane Thomas, Rahul Tewatia, Varun Aaron

Batsmen: Steve Smith, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag

Bowlers: Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran

Strength

Skipper Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and David Miller are pivotal to team's perfromance in the league. However, the role of the youngsters will be crucial as they would be looking to make a mark for themselves. U-19 stars such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag and Kartik could be the gamechangers of this season. Also, the Skipper can make good use of Sanju Samson and Shreyas Gopal who would bring their experiences into the team.

Weakness

The team will be missing some key players such as Ben Stokes and will have to rely on the latest additions. The all-rounder is currently in Christchurch with his father, who was diagnosed with brain cancer. “The franchise will not even call Ben as this is not a priority at the moment. Let him spend quality family time and any discussions on his availability can happen only after that,” a team source had told PTI. Apart from this, their bowling unit consists of some good overseas players, but doesn't instill the confidence of a balanced bowling side.

