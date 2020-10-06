MI vs RR, IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians, coming fresh from their last two massive wins against Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad, are eyeing at extending their winning streak and making a hat-trick of wins.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians are facing the Rajasthan Royals in today's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match at the Shaikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

This is the first encounter between the Rajsthan and the Mumbai in this year's IPL. Mumbai Indians, coming fresh from their last two massive wins against Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad, are eyeing at extending their winning streak and making a hat-trick of wins.

However, the Rajasthan Royals on the other hand are looking to end their losing streak and come back to form after two heartbreaking losses despite getting off to a good start. The middle order of RR looks to not be in the best shape, and they have to rely a lot on top three batsmen - Steve Smith, Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson.

Here are the Latest Updates from today's IPL match between RR and MI:

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock begin Mumbai's innings.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians have fielded the same team. Whereas Rajasthan Royals have made three changes - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ankit Rajpoot replace Robin Uthappa and Jayadev Unadkat. Kartik Tyagi makes debut and replaces Riyan Parag.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler(w), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi

Rohit Sharma has won the toss and decided to bat first in today's match against the Rajasthan Royals

The toss will take place at 7 pm IST at the Shaikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report for MI vs RR

The pitch at the Shaikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi is quite balanced, as we saw it in earlier matches played here, and offers support to both and batsmen and bowlers. Much will depend on the toss, as Mumbai has played two matches in Abu Dhabi and is yet to chase.

MI vs RR Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal/Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (C), Riyan Parag. Mahipal Lomror, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat/Varun Aaron.

MI vs RR SQUADS

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Varun Aaron, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Aniruddha Joshi, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh.

