Both Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders are alive in the race to the playoffs despite being placed in the bottom three of the points table.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in game 54 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Both the teams are alive in the race to the playoffs despite being placed in the bottom three of the points table.

A win tonight will take either of the two teams to 14 points and they will have to depend on the results of other franchises to make it to the top four. The match will commence at 7:30 pm (IST) in Dubai.

Here are the latest updates from game 54 between RR and KKR:

Toss at 7 pm

The toss between the two teams will be held at 7 pm (IST).

Squad:

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (c), Jos Buttler, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Ben stokes, Jofra Archer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Tom Curran, Aniruddha Joshi, Shreyas Gopal, Riyan Parag, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shubman Gill, Siddesh Lad, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Ali Khan, Eoin Morgan, Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Pravin Tambe, M Siddharth, Chris Green, Nikhil Naik, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi

