Rajasthan will be boosted with the availability of Jos Buttler, who had completed his mandatory quarantine peroid. It remains to be seen whether Jamaican cricketer will finally be included in Punjab's playing XI today.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Days after hammering Royal Challengers Bangalore by 97 runs, KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab will look to carry on the winning momentum when they face Rajasthan Royals in Match 9 of the Indian Premier League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The two sides have faced each other 19 times in the IPL history, of which Rajastan have won 10 times.

Rajasthan will be boosted with the availability of Jos Buttler, who had completed his mandatory quarantine peroid. It remains to be seen whether Jamaican cricketer will finally be included in Punjab's playing XI today.

Here are the latest updates from match 9 of the IPL 2020 between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals:

Agarwal brings up half-century with a six!

Agarwal has brought up his half-century with a six. A threatening opening partership. Kings XI Punjab will be eying at least 200 from here.

Kings XI Punjab smash highest powerplay score of this season

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have propelled Punjab to the highest powerplay score of this season. Punjab are 100 up without losing wicket. Sensational batting by the two.

Agarwal hits 100th six of the IPL

Mayank Agarwal has hit the 100th six of the IPL. Punjab are off to a solid start!

Mayank, Rahul give Punjab solid start inside powerplay

Punjab are 41 without a loss of wickets after four overs. A solid start for the team. Both Rahul and Agarwal are batting on 19.

KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal begin Punjab's innings

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are out in the middle. Jaydev Unadkat is with the new ball.

No Chris Gayle in Punjab's playing XI

Chris Gayle has missed out on Punjab's playing XI for the third consecutive match. The Jamaican Cricketer is yet to play a match in the IPL 2020.

RR opt to bowl against KXIP

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and opted to bowl against Kings XI Punjab. Jos Buttler is in RR's playing XI, confirms captain Steve Smith.

Toss at 7 pm

The toss between the two sides will take place at 7 pm (IST).

Posted By: Lakshay Raja