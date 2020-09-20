Buttler had arrived in Dubai on Thursday after the conclusion of One Day International series between England and Australia.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rajasthan Royals’ star player Jos Buttler will miss the team’s opening Indian Premier League 2020 encounter against Chennai Super Kings next week as he is still undergoing his mandatory quarantine with his family in Dubai as per the protocols.

"I am really looking forward to the Indian Premier League (IPL). Obviously, I had some cricket with England this summer which has been nice to get outside and play again. Exciting to see IPL getting started last night, Chennai getting a win. Sam Curran hitting a couple of sixes that was good to watch. I have been telling Tom (Curran) to hit more sixes for the Royals than Sam does for Chennai," Buttler said during an Instagram live chat on the Royals' handle, as quoted in a report by news agency ANI.



"Unfortunately, I am going to miss the first match because I am gonna be under my quarantine period as I am here with my family. It is great that Royals have allowed me to have my family here," he added.

Buttler further informed that his teammate Ben Stokes will join the squad at “some time” in the tournament.

The thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League began on Saturday, with Chennai Super Kings beating Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the opening encounter in United Arab Emirates' capital Abu Dhabi. The second match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab was played in Dubai. The tournament is being played nearly six months after it was indefinitely postponed amid the threat of coronavirus and the subsequent unavailability of foreign players.

