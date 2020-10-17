AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli have been flag-bearers of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s batting line up over the years.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Social media handle of Rajasthan Royals came up with a hilarious offer for Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers ahead of the clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore in game 23 of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Saturday.

With ten century stands in the IPL history, Kohli and de Villiers have been flag-bearers of Bangalore ’s batting line up over the years. Kohli’s unbeaten 72 were instrumental in the team’s eight-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals earlier in the tournament. Mindful of the same, the RR on Saturday offered giving two free safari passes to the duo valid between 3:30 and 7:30 pm — the timings of the clash between the two teams.

We're giving away 2 free desert safari passes to @ABdeVilliers17 & @imVkohli.



Offer valid between 3:30 pm & 7:30 pm IST today. 😉 #RRvRCB — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 17, 2020

Royal Challengers Bangalore have had a decent outing in the IPL so far and will begin as favourites against Rajasthan Royals. RCB’s campaign was beset by an eight-wicket defeat against Kings XI Punjab earlier this week and the team will be hoping to get back to the winnings ways today.

Royals are yet to find a permanent line up owing to the struggling middle order and the return of Ben Stokes to the side has not changed things much. Rajasthan has already used as many as four different opening pairs in eight matches so far — more than any other team. Furthermore, none of their opening partnerships have lasted beyond the first three overs of the innings.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja