New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rajasthan Royals' fielding coach Dishant Yagnik has tested positive for COVID-19. The test was undertaken a week before the team was scheduled to assemble in Mumbai for their flight to the UAE.

"Rajasthan Royals would like to inform that their fielding coach Dishant Yagnik has tested positive for COVID-19," the franchise said in a statement.

"The franchise implemented an extra test for all players, support staff and management travelling to the UAE in addition to the two tests recommended by BCCI, to ensure as robust a process as possible."

Yagnik also took to Twitter to inform about his health status. He said that his COVID test reults are positive and added that he will be in isolation for two weeks.

Hi all, I hv tested COVID +. Pls get tested if you hv been in contact with me in the last 10 days. In line wd BCCI protocols I will be now quarantining for 14 days. I will then need 2 ngtv tests b4 joining the team @rajasthanroyals in UAE. Thx 4 yr blessings & good wishes! — Dishant Yagnik (@Dishantyagnik77) August 12, 2020

Yagnik is currently in his hometown Udaipur and has been advised to get admitted to a hospital for the mandatory 14-day quarantine. The 13th edition of Indian Premier League is set to take place in the UAE from September 19 to November 10

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha