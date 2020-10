Rajasthan Royals will be hoping to break their losing streak when they face Delhi Capitals in Sharjah.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in game 23 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. The two teams have faced each other 20 times in the IPL history and Rajasthan has emerged victorious in 11 of these encounters.

Rajasthan Royals will be hoping to break their losing streak tonight. The team’s frail middle order has been exposed in the last three matches and it remains to be seen what changes Steve Smith makes in the playing XI against Delhi Capitals. The match will commence at 7:30 pm (IST) in Sharjah.

Here are the latest updates from game 23 between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals:

Playing XI

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler (WK), Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron

Rajasthan Royals opt to field

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and opted to field first against Delhi Capitals.

Toss at 7 pm

The toss between two teams will be held at 7 pm (IST).

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Harshal Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Varun Aaron, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Aniruddha Joshi, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja