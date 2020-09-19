Raina had pulled out of IPL 13 last month citing “personal reasons”. Over the years, he has been a pillar for Chennai in the middle order over the years and his decision of not playing in the BCCI’s T20 league has left a huge void in the team.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Ahead of the Indian Premier League opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings’ star batsman Suresh Raina on Saturday wished his team all the success for the tournament and said its "unimaginable" for him that he is not with his team today.

Raina had pulled out of IPL 13 last month citing “personal reasons”. Over the years, he has been a pillar for Chennai in the middle order over the years and his decision of not playing in the BCCI’s T20 league has left a huge void in the team.

Ahead of the opening match, Raina wrote on twitter, “Wishing you all the success boys @ChennaiIPL. Unimaginable for me that I’m not there today, but all my wishes are with you. Sending you all the good vibes! Go get it! #WhistlePodu.”

Wishing you all the success boys @ChennaiIPL. Unimaginable for me that I’m not there today, but all my wishes are with you. Sending you all the good vibes! Go get it! 💪 #WhistlePodu https://t.co/G48ybhcbYR

Chennai Super Kings had faced a big setback ahead of the tournament when two of its star players -- Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh -- had pulled out of the tournament citing personal reasons. The team will be facing defending Champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener in Abu Dhabi.

Several players, including Mumbai Indians' Lasith Malinga had requested unavailability ahead of the tournament citing personal reasons.

The tournament had been delayed by nearly six months amid the threat of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent unavailability of foreign players. Players and support staff members participating in the tournament are living inside a bio-security bubble and will have to follow strict protocols while in it.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja