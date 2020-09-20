New Delhi | Jagran sports Desk: Delhi capitals' bowler Ravichandran Ashwin left the field after suffering a shoulder injury while trying to save the ball during the clash with Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). He walked off the field, after landing on his shoulder while saving the ball. Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane has come in as a substitute for Ashwin. The veteran offie started off on a brilliant note by claiming two wickets in his first over after conceding only two runs.

Karun Nair was the first victim of Ashwin after he attempted to take on spinner only to be caught by Prithvi Shaw in the field. Nicholas Pooran was also dismissed by Ashwin after he failed to read his straighter delivery, with the ball going on to hit the stumps. Netizens were rightly worried as the injury scare of Ashwin might spell trouble for the Delhi team in the tournament,

.@ashwinravi99's web of spin and experience will be very crucial for DC. Hope the injury is not that serious! Pooran's wicket was a display of some classy spin bowling!#ProGyaan #IPL #IPL2020 #DCvsKXIP #Ashwin — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) September 20, 2020

Absolute trouble for delhi if ashwin is out of tournament



What a top class bowler he is#DCvKXIP #IPL2020 — JP Reddy (@pradeepreddyinc) September 20, 2020

Ashwin was bowling so beautifully today. Such an intelligent bowler. I hope the injury is not that bad. Would love to seem him more this IPL.#IPL2020 — Maruti Mohanty (@maruti_mohanty) September 20, 2020

Earlier, Ashwin had joined the Delhi-based franchise after Punjab franchise traded off Ashwin with another spinner, Jagadeesha Suchith with the off-spinner getting Rs 1.5 crore as exchange price. "I was coming to a franchise which had qualified for the playoffs last season, and had some very exciting players including Rishabh (Pant) and Prithvi (Shaw)." Ashwin had said in response to his decision to move out of Punjab team.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha