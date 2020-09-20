New Delhi | Jagran sports Desk: Delhi capitals' bowler Ravichandran Ashwin left the field after suffering a shoulder injury while trying to save the ball during the clash with Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). He walked off the field, after landing on his shoulder while saving the ball. Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane has come in as a substitute for Ashwin. The veteran offie started off on a brilliant note by claiming two wickets in his first over after conceding only two runs.

Karun Nair was the first victim of Ashwin after he attempted to take on spinner only to be caught by Prithvi Shaw in the field.  Nicholas Pooran was also dismissed by Ashwin after he failed to read his straighter delivery, with the ball going on to hit the stumps. Netizens were rightly worried as the injury scare of Ashwin might spell trouble for the Delhi team in the tournament,

Earlier, Ashwin had joined the Delhi-based franchise after Punjab franchise traded off Ashwin with another spinner, Jagadeesha Suchith with the off-spinner getting Rs 1.5 crore as exchange price. "I was coming to a franchise which had qualified for the playoffs last season, and had some very exciting players including Rishabh (Pant) and Prithvi (Shaw)." Ashwin had said in response to his decision to move out of Punjab team.

 

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha