IPL 2020 Qualifier 2, SRH vs DC: The second qualifier of the tournament will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: After registering a thumping win against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad will face an unpredictable Delhi Capitals on Sunday at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi to qualify for the finals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Delhi Capitals had finished the league stage of the tournament on a high. However, they were brutally thrashed by the Mumbai Indians in qualifier one of the tournament. Following their defeat, DC skipper Shreyas Iyer accepted that they were outplayed in the qualifier one and his team needs to improve in a lot of areas.

On the other hand, David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad were struggling to find the right balance in the first half of the season but now they regrouped and ticked all the boxes to smoothly enter the playoffs.

Pitch report:

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium is expected to be on the slower side and will assist the bowlers. The dew has also reduced significantly and the batsmen might find it difficult to score run, especially in the second innings of the match.

Weather forecast:

The weathermen have predicted that there won't be any rain on Sunday in Abu Dhabi and the temperature will hover around 25-30 degrees Celsius. A relative lower temperature will contribute to the dew factor.

DreamXI:

Rishabh Pant, David Warner (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Shreyas Iyer, Kane Williamson, Axar Patel, Jason Holder, Kagiso Rabada, T Natarajan, Ravichandran Ashwin and Sandeep Sharma

Probable playing XI of both sides:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw/Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer/Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tushar Deshpande/Harshal Patel

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Wriddhiman Saha/Shreevats Goswami (wicket-keeper), David Warner (captain), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Shahbaz Nadeem

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi

