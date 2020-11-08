This is the second time in the qualifiers of the Indian Premier League 2020 that Delhi Capitals is up against a team they failed to beat in any of the two matches of the league stage.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday. The winner of this contest will face defending champions Mumbai Indians in the finals of the tournament on November 10.

Here are the latest updates from the Qualifier 2 between SRH and DC:

Delhi Capitals off to a solid start after opting to bat first

Finally a good start for Delhi Capitals in the powerplay. And it has come at a crucial moment in the tournament. 40 up for the team in the fifth over without a loss of wicket.

Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis begin Delhi Capitals' innings

Marcus Stoinis has come out to bat in place of Prithvi Shaw for Delhi Capitals. Shikhar Dhawan is at the other end.

DC opt to bat first

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifer 2.

Toss at 7 pm

The toss between the two teams will be held at 7 pm (IST)

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi

