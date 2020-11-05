Rohit Sharma has been dismissed for a duck 13 times in the Indian Premier League history

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma equalled Harbhajan Singh's unwanted record of most ducks in the Indian Premier League history when he departed without scoring in the qualifier 1 against Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Thursday.

Sharma and Singh, along with Parthiv Patel have been dismissed for a duck 13 times in the IPL. They are followed in the list by Piyush Chawla, Manish Pandey, Ambati Rayudu, and Gautam Gambhir with 12 ducks each.

