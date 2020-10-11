Gujarat Police have arrested a Kutch resident for allegedly giving rape threats to the daughter of Chennai Super Kings’ skipper MS Dhoni on social media

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Gujarat Police have arrested a Kutch resident for allegedly giving rape threats to the daughter of Chennai Super Kings’ skipper MS Dhoni on social media post the team’s defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this week, news agency ANI reported.

A case had earlier been registered in this regard at the Ratu Police Station in Jharkhand’s Ranchi.

The rape threats had appeared on both Dhoni and his wife Sakshi's Instagram accounts after Chennai Super Kings had faced a 10-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday.

A resident of Kutch district in Gujarat arrested by Police for allegedly giving rape threats to the daughter of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, over social media. The case was registered at Ratu Police Station in Ranchi of Jharkhand. — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2020

Following this, Ranchi Police had beefed up security outside Dhoni's farmhouse in the city as a precautionary measure, as per a report by New Indian Express.

"Frequency of patrolling near Dhoni's farm house has been increased. We are keeping a close watch on the movement of suspicious elements near the house. In addition to that a squad has also been kept reserve at a certain distance from his farmhouse to deal with any exigency," the newspaper quoted SP Naushad Alam as saying.

Chennai Super Kings have had a poor outing in the Indian Premier League so far. The team are placed seventh in the points table -- above only Kings XI Punjab -- with just two wins in seven matches and a net run rate of -0.588.

