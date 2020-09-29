Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore has climbed to thirs position in the Indian Premier League table after its nail-biting win against Mumbai Indians

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore has climbed to thirs position in the Indian Premier League table after its nail-biting win against Mumbai Indians in match 10 of the Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday. The Bangalore squad has so far won two out of three matches. Currently, Delhi Capitals is at the top of the chart owing to their two successive wins in the tournament while Rajsthan Royals is at second spot as it lags behind in net runrate.

Here is a look at the points table.

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul holds the Orange Cap. He has scored a total of 222 runs in three matches at an average of 111. His teammate Mayank Agarwal is a close second wih 221 runs in three matches at an average of 73, followed by Chennai Super Kings batsman Faf du Plessis with 173 runs. Punjab's Mohammed Shami is currently holding the Purple cap. he has claimed seven wickets in three matches at an average of 12.4. Behind Shami are Kagiso Rabada and Sheldon Cottrell with five wickets each in three matches.

Delhi Capitals is set to clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the game 11 of the Indian Premier League at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Sbu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League began in the United Arab Emirates on September, after a six month delay amid the threat posed by the covid pandemic and the subsequent unavailability of the players. The players and support staff have been instructed to strictly follow covid protocols and they are being checked for the virus every five days through the 53-day league.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha