Sunrisers Hyderabad now has six points in as many matches and a net run rate of +0.232.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Sunrisers Hyderabad climbed to the third spot in the points table after registering a 69-run win against Kings XI Punjab in game 22 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Hyderabad now has six points in as many matches and a net run rate of +0.232.

Kings XI punjab sides is placed at the bottom of the points table with just one win in six matches and a net run rate of -0.431.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja