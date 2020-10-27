New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A 107 run opening stand between Wriddhiman Saha and David Warner before Rashid Khan registered his best bowling figures in IPL 2020 helping Sunrisers Hyderabad win the crucial game against Delhi Capitals in the 47th Indian Premier League 2020 match in Dubai. With its latest win, SRH have moved to sixth spot on the IPL points table. So far, David Warner-led side have won five out of twelve matches in the cash-rich league gaining 10 points with a net run rate of 0.396.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have climbed down to the third spot. The Shreyas Iyer-led side has so far won even out of twelve matches gaining 14 points with a net run rate of 0.030. Royal Challengers today edged past Delhi Capitals to gain second position on IPL points table while Mumbai Indians continue to to be numero uno after winning seven out of 11 matches it has played so far

Have a look at the points table

Orange cap holder of IPL 2020:

KL Rahul continues to be the top scorer of the tournament. The Kings XI Punjab skipper has amassed 595 runs in 12 matches with an average of 59.50. Delhi Capitals'. Shikhar Dhawan holds the second position with a score of 471 runs in 12 matches. David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderbad has moved to the third spot, having scored 436 runs in 12 fixtures. RCB skipper Virat Kohli is on the fourth position with 415 runs in 11 matches. CSK's Faf du Plessis is on fifth position with 401 runs in 12 matches.

Purple cap holder of IPL 2020:

Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada holds the purple cap with 23 wickets in twelve matches with an economy rate of 8.13. He is followed by Kings XI Punjab's M Shami who has taken 20 wickets in 12 matches. SRH's Rashid Khan is on third position having removed 17 batsmen in 12 matches. The fourth and fifth position in the list of highest wicket-takers are held by Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah with 17 wickets each.

