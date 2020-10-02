IPL 2020 Points Table: Sunrisers Hyderabad find spot in top four after 7-run win over Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Super Kings, which faced its third straight defeat in the tournament on Friday, sit at the bottom of the table with two points in four matches at a net run rate of -0.719.
Publish Date: Fri, 02 Oct 2020 11:46 PM IST
New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad climes to the fourth position in the points table after defeating Chennai Super Kings by 7 runs in game 14 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. Hyderabad has now four points in as many matches with a net run rate of -0.084.
Posted By: Lakshay Raja