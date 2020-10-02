Chennai Super Kings, which faced its third straight defeat in the tournament on Friday, sit at the bottom of the table with two points in four matches at a net run rate of -0.719.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad climes to the fourth position in the points table after defeating Chennai Super Kings by 7 runs in game 14 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. Hyderabad has now four points in as many matches with a net run rate of -0.084.

Chennai Super Kings, which faced its third straight defeat in the tournament, sit at the bottom of the table with two points in four matches at a net run rate of -0.719.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja