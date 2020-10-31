IPL 2020 Points Table: Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets and moved to the fourth position at the points table.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday registered a five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium to keep their playoffs hopes alive. David Warner's side now have moved to the fourth position at the points table with six wins from seven games.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, continue to hold the second spot with 14 points and a net run rate of -0.145. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians earlier in the day defeated Delhi Capitals to ensure top 2 finish in the tournament. They now have 18 points from 13 matches.

Delhi Capitals, which has suffered a sudden loss of form, has now slipped to the third position at the points table. The Shreyas Iyer's side now has 14 points from 13 games at a net run rate of -0.159.

Talking about Kings XI Punjab, they are at the fifth position with 12 points. Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders are at the sixth and seventh spot respectively with 12 points each. Chennai Super Kings, who are out of the tournament, are at the bottom with just five wins.

Here's the complete points table of IPL 2020:

Orange cap holders of IPL 2020:

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul holds the orange cap with 641 runs from 13 games. He is followed by Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan who has scored 471 runs in the tournament so far. Sunrisers Hyderabad's David Warner and Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli have scored 444 and 431 respectively. Meanwhile, RCB's Devdutt Padikkal has 422 runs under his belt in the tournament so far.

Purple cap holder of IPL 2020:

Mumbai Indians strike bowler Jasprit Bumrah now holds the purple cap of the tournament. He has picked up 23 wickets at an average of 15.74. Bumrah is followed by Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada who has also picked up 23 wickets at an average of 18.04. Mumbai Indians' Trent Boult and Kings XI Punjab's Mohammed Shami have picked 20 wickets each while Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer has 19 wickets to his name.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma