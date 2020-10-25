IPL 2020 Points Table: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians, however, will continue to hold the top spot with 14 points from 11 games.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royal on Sunday defeated Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets and moved to the sixth position on the IPL 2020 points table to keep their hopes to qualify for the playoffs alive. RR now have 10 points from 12 games at a net run rate of -0.505. Rohit Sharma's side, however, will still continue to hold the top spot with 14 points.

Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, hold the second position with 14 points at a net run rate of +0.434. The third and fourth position at the points table are held by Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders, who have 14 and 12 points respectively.

Kings XI Punjab hold the fifth spot with five wins in 11 games while Sunrisers Hyderabad are the seventh place with 8 points. Sadly, Chennai Super Kings on Sunday were knocked out of the tournament as they have only four wins from 12 games.

IPL 2020 Orange cap holder:

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul holds the orange cap with 567 runs at an average of 63.00. Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli hold the second and third position in terms of highest run-getters in the tournament with 471 and 415 runs respectively. Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis has scored 401 runs while Kings XI Punjab's Mayank Agarwal has 398 runs to his name.

IPL 2020 Purple cap holders:

Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada currently holds the purple cap with 23 wickets. He is followed Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah and Kings XI Punjab's Mohammed Shami. The duo has picked 17 wickets each. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult have picked up 16 wickets each in the tournament so far.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma