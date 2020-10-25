Kings XI Punjab moved to the fifth spot in the points table after registering a 12-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in game 43 of the Indian Premier League 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kings XI Punjab moved to the fifth spot in the points table after registering a 12-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in game 43 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. The KL Rahul-men have 10 points in 11 matches and wins in the remaining three fixtures will take them through the playoffs.

Mumbai Indians continue to hold the top spot in the points table with seven wins in 10 matches. Behind Mumbai are Delhi Capitals and Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore, with 14 points each. The race to the fourth spot in the playoffs have intensified between Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Rajasthan Royals. With six points in 11 matches, Chennai Super Kings sit at the bottom of the points table and will play the remaining three fixures for the pride. Have a look at the points table:

With 567 runs in 11 matches at an average of 63.00 and a strike rate of over 133, KL Rahul continues to retain the Orange Cap. He is followed by Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan, who created history against Kings XI Punjab by becoming the first player to score two consecutive centuries in IPL. Dhawan has 471 runs in 11 matches at an average of 58.87 and a strike rate of over 148.

With 23 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 14.52, Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada retains the Purple Cap. Rabada is followed by Jasprit Bumrah who displayed an impressive bowling performance against Chennai Super Kings that guided the team to a 10-wicket win on Friday.

