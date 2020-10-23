Mumbai Indians regained the top spot in the points table after registering a 10-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League match.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mumbai Indians regained the top spot in the points table after registering a 10-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in game 41 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. The Rohit Sharma-men have 14 points in ten matches and a net run rate of +1.448.

Behind Mumbai in the points table are Delhi Capitals and Virat Kohli-led Royal Challenengers Bangalore with 14 points in 10 matches each. The race to the fourth spot in the points table has tightened between Kolkata Knight Riders (10 points), Sunrisers Hyderabad (8 points), Kings XI Punjab (8 points) and Rajasthan Royals (8 points).

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are placed at the bottom with six points and their hopes to qualify for the playoffs have quashed. Have a look at the points table:

With 540 runs in 10 matches at an average of 67.50 and a strike rate of over 135, KL Rahul continues to retain the Orange Cap. He is followed by Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan, who created history against Kings XI Punjab by becoming the first player to score two consecutive centuries in IPL. Dhawan has 465 runs in 10 matches at an average of 66.42 and a strike rate of over 149.

With 21 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 14.30, Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada retains the Purple Cap. Rabada is followed by Jasprit Bumrah and Trend Boult, both of whom displayed an exceptional bowling performance against Chennai Super Kings that guided the team to a 10-wicket win on Friday.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja